Coast Guard rescues three overdue boaters

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three overdue boaters on Wednesday from their disabled fishing vessel near Breton Sound, Louisiana.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of an overdue 26-foot commercial fishing vessel at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday evening after the boat missed their scheduled 6 p.m. arrival at Hopedale Marina.
Watchstanders coordinated the launches of a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew, and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry to search.
The Ocean Sentry aircrew located the disabled vessel adrift in the Breton Sound on Wednesday morning and vectored in the Station Venice RBM boatcrew, embarked the three boaters and transported them back to Station Venice.
All three persons were last reported to be in stable condition.
