Coast Guard rescues three boaters near Hopedale, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters that ran aground Sunday evening near Hopedale, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification of an 18-foot flat bottom boat that ran aground due to sudden changes in water depth with three people aboard.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the three boaters and transported them to the Hopedale Marina.

The boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.

“Mariners are advised to use caution and stay alert as winter weather systems can cause drastic changes in water levels,” said Cmdr. Roberto Trevino, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to the Sector New Orleans Command Center.

Check Weather.gov to stay up to date with weather forecasts and updates.

