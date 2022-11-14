Coast Guard rescues three 77 miles southeast of Savannah

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew pose with 3 people they rescued from a sailing vessel taking on water 77 miles southeast of Savannah, Georgia, Nov. 14, 2022. The owner of the sailing vessel activated his emergency position indicator radio beacon to contact Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders for assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued three people, Monday, after their sailing vessel began taking on water 77 miles southeast of Savannah, Georgia.

A crewmember aboard the sailing vessel activated their emergency position indicating radio beacon that notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders at 3:50 a.m.

District Seven watchstanders requested an aircrew launch from Air Station Savannah and once on scene, the aircrew observed the vessel was taking on water.

The aircrew hoisted all three people and transferred them to Air Station Savannah with no injuries reported.

“The quick activation of the onboard EPIRB allowed our crew to locate the mariners quickly and accurately,” said Lt. j.g. Thomas Breard, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, aircraft co-pilot. “We ask all mariners to ensure your registration information is up to date for your EPIRB to help contact you in case of an emergency or false alert.”

The USS Little Rock (LCS-9) Freemon-variant Littoral Combat Ship monitored the sailing vessel while the aircrew refueled.

