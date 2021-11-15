Coast Guard rescues three 46 miles east of Winyah Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard rescued three people aboard a motor vessel taking on water approximately 46 miles east of Winyah Bay, Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted three people and transferred them to Coast Guard Station Georgetown with no reported medical concerns.

The aircrew arrived on scene and lowered a rescue swimmer, radio and dewatering pump to assist in keeping the motor vessel afloat.

The motor vessel Just Lookin crew contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders at approximately 4:22 a.m., via VHF-FM channel 16 stating they were taking on water and were experiencing radio communication failure.

Sector Charleston watchstanders instructed the Just Lookin crew to activate their emergency position indicating radio beacon.

District 7 watchstanders passed the EPIRB GPS satellite position to Sector Charleston watchstanders who directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew.

“The crew aboard the motor vessel “Just Looking” had prepared for the worst-case scenario, and their practice paid off. All of their gear, including flares, EPIRB, life jackets, and damage control equipment was available and in working order,” said Lt. Sam Ingham, Air Station Savannah aircraft commander. “Their preparations allowed for a safe and timely rescue of all people on board and made my job in the helicopter as easy as possible.”