Coast Guard rescues swimmer near Fort Morgan, Alabama

Oct 4th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a swimmer caught in a rip current Monday near Fort Morgan, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. of four swimmers caught in a rip current just offshore Fort Morgan. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to the scene.

The boatcrew rescued one swimmer and the other three swimmers were able to make it back to shore safely.

All four swimmers were reported in good condition.

