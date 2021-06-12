Coast Guard rescues surfer near Big Lagoon

Jun 12th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued a surfer near Big Lagoon, Friday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a report at approximately 4 p.m. Friday from a good Samaritan who stated there was a person in the water who appeared to be in distress.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the scene. The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 5 p.m., hoisted the surfer into the helicopter and transferred the survivor to awaiting EMS on shore.

There were no reported medical concerns.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.