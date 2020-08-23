Coast Guard rescues surfer and assists 3 others from Cape Falcon, Ore.

SEATTLE — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted a surfer in distress and assisted three others Saturday afternoon from rocks at Cape Falcon near Manzanita, Oregon.

At 5:15 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Command Center received a request for assistance from Tillamook County dispatch reporting a male surfer who was unable to get back to shore and became stuck on nearby rocks.

Three other surfers who were in wetsuits tried to assist the man, but they also became trapped on rocks and were unable to get back to shore.

A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was already airborne and diverted to the area.

At 5:30 p.m., the rescue crew arrived on scene. The rescue swimmer deployed to hoist the first surfer, who was not wearing a wetsuit and appeared to be showing symptoms of hypothermia.

After he was hoisted into the helicopter, a member of the rescue crew provided a blanket to the man. At 6:15 p.m., the surfer was safely brought to awaiting emergency medical services at Short Sand Beach.

The remaining three individuals were brought to shore by the Manzanita Fire Department using jet skis. The Coast Guard rescue swimmer stayed on the rocks to assist each surfer on to the jet skis. Each person was transported to Short Sand Beach with no medical concerns.

The first surfer’s current condition is unknown.