Coast Guard rescues stranded mariners on Raccoon Island, N.C.

The Coast Guard rescued three stranded mariners from Raccoon Island after their vessel had drifted approximately 23 miles east of Hobucken, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020. A Coast Guard Station Hobucken boatcrew safety transferred the mariners aboard a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water vessel and transferred them to the Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge Boat Ramp in Cedar Island, N.C. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class Jonathan Negron/Released)

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three stranded mariners from Raccoon Island after their vessel had drifted approximately 23 miles east of Hobucken, North Carolina, Tuesday morning.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a relayed notification from Sea Tow Crystal Coast regarding three mariners who became stranded on Raccoon Island after their 21-foot May-Craft drifted away.

Sea Tow Crystal Coast crews were unable to assist the mariners due to the shallow location and weather on scene.

Sector North Carolina launched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hobucken to the scene.

Once on scene, the Station Hobucken boatcrew safely transferred the mariners aboard and transferred them to the Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge Boat Ramp in Cedar Island, North Carolina.

The vessel owner will arrange for commercial towing assistance of the May-Craft.

No injuries were reported.

