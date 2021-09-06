Coast Guard rescues stranded man off rocks near Greyhound Rock County Park

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued a stranded man Sunday from Greyhound Rock at Greyhound Rock County Park.
A bystander contacted Coast Guard Station Monterey watchstanders at 7:39 p.m. reporting a person was stranded on Greyhound Rock.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 9 p.m., lowered the rescue swimmer to the rock and hoisted the man into the helicopter.
The Dolphin crew then transported the man to awaiting California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection personnel in a nearby parking lot with no reported injuries.
