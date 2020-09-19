Coast Guard rescues stranded boater near Port Aransas, Texas

Sep 19th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas − The Coast Guard rescued a stranded boater near Port Aransas, Texas, Friday evening.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from the Port Aransas Police Department Dispatch of a disabled 20-foot vessel with one person aboard approximately two miles south of the Port Aransas jetties.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew was launched to the scene, hoisted the boater, and transferred him to Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas.

“This case showed the importance of being prepared while out on the water,” said Lt. Jake Conrad, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “The mariner’s VHF radio and personal floatation device played a role in his safe recovery.”

There were no reports of injuries.

