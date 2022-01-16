Coast Guard rescues six hunters from Cape Cod marsh

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs six stranded duck hunters from their grounded boat in the Slough Point marshes near Barnstable, Massachusetts, Jan. 15, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Cape Cod)

BOSTON — The Coast Guard rescued six stranded hunters in the Slough Point, near Duck Island, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, Saturday.

Barnstable County 911 dispatchers received a report of six hunters in distress at approximately 11:15 am, Saturday, who reported their boat was grounded, and were requesting help. Barnstable Fire Department crews initially responded, who then requested Coast Guard assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew launched to search for the hunters. All six hunters were hoisted aboard the helicopter, and they were transported to Sandy Neck where they were evaluated by local EMS.

There were no injuries reported.

