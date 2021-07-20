Coast Guard rescues person in water off Isla Blanca, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a person in the water Tuesday off Isla Blanca, Texas.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstander was notified by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 12:30 a.m. of a person in the water.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew launched to assist.
The boat crew arrived on scene, recovered the person from the water and safely transferred the person to awaiting Customs and Border Patrol personnel at Station South Padre Island.