Coast Guard rescues person in water off Isla Blanca, Texas

Jul 20th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-Foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-Foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a person in the water Tuesday off Isla Blanca, Texas.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstander was notified by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 12:30 a.m. of a person in the water.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew launched to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, recovered the person from the water and safely transferred the person to awaiting Customs and Border Patrol personnel at Station South Padre Island.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.