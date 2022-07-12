Coast Guard rescues person in water near Matagorda Bay

Jul 12th, 2022
24 foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water

Coast Guard 24 foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water File Photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a person in the water near Matagorda Bay, Texas, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified by Port Lavaca Police Department personnel at 1:33 p.m. that a man fell off of his skiff into the water near Indianola Beach Park in Matagorda Bay.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor Island 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew launched to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, pulled the man out of the water and safely transferred him to Texas Parks & Wildlife personnel. The TPWD crew returned the boater to his skiff and escorted him back to Magnolia Beach.

No injuries were reported.

“This case could’ve had a very different outcome if the person in the water wasn’t wearing a life jacket,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabastian Sossamon, coxswain during the case. “Regardless of what activities you have planned on the water, it’s crucial that you wear a life jacket. It can save your life.”

