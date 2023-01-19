Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas

Jan 19th, 2023
A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crewmember treats a woman for a head injury after falling in the water near the Houston Yacht Club, Texas on Jan. 18, 2023. The woman was transferred to emergency medical services personnel in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a person from the water near the Houston Yacht Club in La Porte, Texas, Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew was underway for training near the Houston Yacht Club when they heard screams from a 77-year-old woman in the water.

The boatcrew immediately responded, brought the woman aboard and treated her for a contusion on her head. The boatcrew then transferred her to emergency medical services personnel at the Houston Yacht Club. The woman is reportedly in stable condition.

