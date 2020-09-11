Coast Guard rescues person from water near Tampa Bay

Sep 11th, 2020
A Coast Guard Station St.Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat—Small II boat crew rescues a person from the water near Tampa, Florida Sept. 11, 2020. The boat crew towed the vessel and returned the person to the Gandy boat ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

A Coast Guard Station St.Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew rescues a person from the water near Tampa, Florida Sept. 11, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard rescued a person from the water in Tampa Bay Friday.

A Coast Guard Station St.Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat—Small II boat crew found and removed from the water a boat operator 150 yards from a vessel going in circles near MacDill Air Force Base.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification from a nearby tug of the vessel going in circles with no one aboard. With assistance from a Hillsborough County Sheriff marine unit, the crews were able to stop the vessel and take it into tow. The person was taken to Gandy boat ramp without medical concerns.

