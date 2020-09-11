Coast Guard rescues person from water near Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard rescued a person from the water in Tampa Bay Friday.
A Coast Guard Station St.Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat—Small II boat crew found and removed from the water a boat operator 150 yards from a vessel going in circles near MacDill Air Force Base.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification from a nearby tug of the vessel going in circles with no one aboard. With assistance from a Hillsborough County Sheriff marine unit, the crews were able to stop the vessel and take it into tow. The person was taken to Gandy boat ramp without medical concerns.
