Coast Guard rescues person from vessel taking on water

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew rescued a person on a 38-foot vessel taking on water 27 miles offshore of Dunedin Florida, Dec 12, 2020. The crew used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and tow the vessel back to a marina. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crew rescued a person on a 38-foot vessel taking on water 27 miles offshore of Dunedin, Florida Saturday.

The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and tow the vessel back to a marina in Tierra Verde.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF Channel 16 call at 11 p.m. Friday from the vessel operator that their pumps were not keeping up with the water. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Good Samaritan also responded.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio and safety gear such as life jackets for emergencies.

