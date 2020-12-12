Coast Guard rescues person from vessel taking on water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crew rescued a person on a 38-foot vessel taking on water 27 miles offshore of Dunedin, Florida Saturday.
The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and tow the vessel back to a marina in Tierra Verde.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF Channel 16 call at 11 p.m. Friday from the vessel operator that their pumps were not keeping up with the water. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Good Samaritan also responded.
The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio and safety gear such as life jackets for emergencies.