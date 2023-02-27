Coast Guard rescues overdue fisherman on Mona Island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Good Samaritan vessel rescued one of two overdue fishermen Monday, after he was found stranded on Mona Island, Puerto Rico.

Still missing is Wilson Negrón, while rescued is Luis Eliel Guerra, 29, after he was found by a Good Samaritan vessel stranded on ‘Pajaros Beach’ on the south coast of Mona Island, Puerto Rico.

Once on scene with the Good Samaritan vessel, the Coast Guard aircrew landed on Mona Island and safely embarked the survivor with the assistance of the Good Samaritans and Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources park rangers stationed on Mona Island. The survivor, who appeared to be weak and dehydrated, was transported Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, where he was received and assisted by awaiting local Emergency Medical Service personnel.

According to statements received from Guerra, both fishermen departed on their fishing trip Friday the same day the vessel capsized. Guerra further explained that he last saw Negron aboard the overturned vessel, until the moment Guerra left the vessel and swam to shore. The circumstances that led to the vessel capsizing remain unclear.

“We appreciate the actions and communications of the Good Samaritan vessel that led to the rescue of Luis Eliel Guerra,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, Sector San Juan commander. “Our watch standers and search and rescue units continue searching for Wilson Negrón who remains missing, we pray for his family to have strength during this most difficult time.”

Coast Guard watch standers in Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 Emergency Service operator, who relayed a call from a man reporting the fishermen overdue. The reporting source notified the fishermen departed from Rincón at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday on a fishing trip aboard an Aquasport, center console, recreational fishing boat with one outboard engine. Guerra and Negrón were expected to return by 2p.m. Saturday.

Coast Guard assets that have been involved in the search:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Borinquen.

Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon

HC-130J Super Hercules fixed-wing aircraft from Air Station Clearwater, Fla.

