Coast Guard rescues overdue boaters near Nome, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued overdue boaters Friday, from the Sinuk River near Nome, Alaska.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew picked up the boaters at approximately 6:30 p.m. and safely transported him to the Nome airport.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard 17th District command center received a call from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center (AKRCC) at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, who notified them of the overdue boaters in an 18-foot skiff.

17th District watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. The C-130 crew was notified of the boater’s location and dropped a pump can with survival gear and radio. The helicopter crew was on scene later that day to pick up the boaters.

“We want to stress the importance of filing a float plan with someone before getting underway,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Cole, a 17th District command center watchstander. “In this case, the boaters told their loved ones where they were going and when they should be arriving at their final destination. This information aided us in locating and rescuing the boaters.”

On scene weather was an air temperature of 28 degrees, 17-mph winds, and less than 10-mile visibility.

