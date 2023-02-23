Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Bay Denesse

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued an overdue boater Wednesday from their aground vessel near Bay Denesse, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of an overdue boater aboard an 18-foot aluminum vessel at approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday after a family member reported them missing.

Watchstanders coordinated the launches of a Coast Guard Station Venice 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to search.

The Jayhawk aircrew located the vessel hard aground in Bay Denesse, hoisted the boater, and transported them to Boothville Heliport in Boothville, Louisiana.

The boater was last reported in stable condition.

