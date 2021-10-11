Coast Guard rescues overdue boater, dog near Texas City, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued an overdue boater and a dog Monday near the Texas City Dike in Texas City, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 3:27 a.m. of an overdue 34-year-old fisherman and dog last seen in a 12-foot jon boat with no motor around midnight. A family member of the overdue fisherman had notified a Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew assisting another boater near the Texas City Dike boat ramp.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, while the Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew began searching the area.
At 8:35 a.m., the RB–S crew located the jon boat with the overdue fisherman and dog aboard. The RB–S crew transported the man and dog to the Texas City Dike boat ramp, where family members were waiting.
No injuries or health concerns were reported.
“This search and rescue case exemplifies the importance of having the proper safety equipment on board your vessel, especially proper navigation lights and effective communication equipment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. “We’re exceptionally pleased with the positive outcome of this case and thankful we were able to safely reunite the man and dog with their family.”
