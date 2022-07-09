Coast Guard rescues nine people near Pensacola, Fl

Jul 9th, 2022 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard rescued nine people after their vessel ran aground and started to take on water July 9, 2022 near Pensacola Pass, Florida. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola to assist and all nine people were rescued with no injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued nine boaters from the water after their vessel became submerged approximately two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Florida, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a mayday call at 10:47 a.m. from the 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion. The recreational vessel reportedly ran aground, with all nine boaters aboard abandoning the vessel. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola that was already patrolling the area.

The Pensacola boatcrew arrived on scene at 10:56 a.m., recovered all nine people out of the water and transported them back to Big Lagoon State Park in Pensacola.

All nine boaters were reported with no medical concerns.

