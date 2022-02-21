Coast Guard rescues missing person on ice

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. ⎯ Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Sault Sainte Marie and Air Station Traverse City rescued a missing ice fisherman on Lake Superior Feb. 20, 2022.

Chippewa County reported the missing individual as a 63-year-old male on a snowmobile towing an ice shanty who was last seen approximately one and a half miles off the shore of Lake Superior in Emerson, Michigan.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie launched an Ice-Rescue Team from Station Sault Sainte Marie and the Coast Guard Ninth District launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Traverse City. The crew of the MH-60 immediately located a heat source approximately two miles south of the missing person’s last known position.

The Ice-Rescue Team proceeded to the identified location and found the missing person. The person was taken back to a staging area for evaluation by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. No injuries were reported.

U.S. Coast Guard training and technology greatly diminish required search times and provide crews with invaluable information and tools necessary to rescue persons in distress.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.