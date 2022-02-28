Coast Guard rescues missing hunter from marsh near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a missing hunter Sunday from the marsh near Freeport, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification from Brazoria County Dispatch at 7:45 p.m. of a missing 34-year-old male in the marsh area between the Mouth of the Brazos River and the San Bernard River. The man had become separated from two other hunters who managed to make it back to their boat and truck.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. A Gulf Coast Rescue airboat also responded.

At 9:08 p.m., the Dolphin crew located, hoisted and safely transported the missing hunter to the Brazos Locks boat ramp to awaiting friends.

No injuries were reported.

“Once we arrived at the hunter’s last know location, we were able to quickly locate him because he had a flashlight he used to signal our helicopter allowing us to make a swift and successful rescue,” said Lt. Jordyn Tolefree, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin pilot.

