Coast Guard rescues missing fisherman near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a missing fisherman near the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office of a 72-year-old man who had gone missing while flounder fishing with two other individuals.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, a Coast Guard Station Galveston Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Station Galveston Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to the scene.

Once on scene the aircrew successfully located and hoisted the fisherman, who was experiencing symptoms of disorientation and dehydration, and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.