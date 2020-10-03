Coast Guard rescues missing boater near Panama City, Fla.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued an overdue boater early Saturday morning near Panama City, Florida.
Rescued was Terry Taylor, 72, of Lynn Haven, Florida. There are no reported injuries.
Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification at approximately 9 p.m. Friday from Taylor’s spouse stating he departed from his home in Upper Goose Bayou, Lynnhaven at around 11 a.m. aboard a 23-foot white Proline with a single outboard engine and a blue Bimini top. He was due back from his fishing trip in the vicinity of St. Andrew’s Pass by sunset.
The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew located Taylor in a disabled vessel approximately 5 miles offshore St. Andrew Bay around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat- Medium boatcrew then arrived at Taylor’s location and towed him safely back to shore.
“In this case the mariner’s VHF radio malfunctioned, but his spouse was able to provide critical information on his vessel’s description and normal route,” said Paul Barnard, the Eighth Coast Guard District recreational boating safety program manager. “This is an example of a layered safety strategy, and shows why it pays off to have others aware of your float plan.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew
- Station Panama City 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Panama City Sheriff’s helicopter aircrew
