Coast Guard rescues mariners aboard grounded vessel off Maui

HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews rescued 6 mariners aboard the grounded sailing vessel Moana, approximately a half mile off of Oluwalu, Maui, Thursday.
The Moana was disabled due to running aground and crews from Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium successfully rescued and escorted the mariners back to Station Maui with no reported injuries.
“Our crews train throughout the year for this exact scenario and last night’s rescue efforts reflect that hard work,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Malia Chasteen, officer in charge of Station Maui. “My crew never fails to impress me with their dedication and commitment to duty.”
At 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Station Maui that the Moana ran aground and was drifting further into a surf zone. Upon notification, watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, launched a Station Maui RB-M crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew.
Once on scene, the C-130 aircrew dropped illumination flares which vectored in the RB-M crew and surface parties from Maui Fire Department.
The Coast Guard is monitoring plans being formulated by the master of the Moana to salvage the vessel.
