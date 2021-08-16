Coast Guard rescues mariner near Port O’Connor, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner from a disabled 36-foot sailing vessel Sunday in Matagorda Bay near Port O’Connor, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a notification at 8:04 p.m. from the Palacios Police Department of a distressed mariner aboard a 36-foot sailing vessel. Watchstanders contacted the mariner, who reported he was disoriented and that incoming weather had ripped the sails, disabling his vessel.
Watchstanders attempted to locate the sailing vessel via I911 but failed due to the mariner’s inability to properly operate the phone. The mariner was directed to contact Palacious Police Department personnel, who were able to ping the mariner’s cell phone and determine his location.
A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.
The RB-M crew arrived on scene, discovered the sailing vessel was drifting into shallow water, and removed the mariner. Due to weather conditions and damage to the sailboat, the RB-M crew deemed the vessel unsafe to approach or assist and left the vessel adrift.
The RB-M crew transported the mariner to his home port in Palacios, Texas.
Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast for the adrift sailing vessel which reportedly ran aground near Matagorda Peninsula.
The owner of the vessel will arrange for its salvage.
