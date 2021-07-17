Coast Guard rescues mariner beset by weather 1 mile north of Hull Creek, Virginia

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard rescued a man from his disabled 35-foot sailing vessel 1 mile north of Hull Creek, Virginia, Wednesday.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center received an alert via VHF-FM channel 16 from a mariner stating his engine and sails were inoperable due to inclement weather.
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes launched to assist the mariner.
The Coast Guard boatcrew transferred the mariner from the disabled vessel and brought him to Coles Point Marina in Hauge, Virginia, where his vehicle was parked.
“Without his radio and knowing how to properly use his equipment, we would not have been able to be on scene with the mariner to rescue him,” said Lt. Silvia Sigler, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector MNCR. “We encourage mariners to check the weather before getting underway and knowing how to use their equipment in case they find themselves in a situation where weather could impact their safety.”
The owner of the vessel has made arrangements with commercial salvage to assist in the recovery of his vessel.
No injuries were reported.