Coast Guard rescues mariner 63 miles south of Marsh Island, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescues mariner from sailing vessel taking on water Dec. 6, 2021 near Grand Isle, Louisiana. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the mariner, and took him to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a mariner from a sailing vessel taking on water Monday 63 miles south of Marsh Island, Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via a cellphone from the owner of the sailing vessel Bad Influence stating his vessel had lost power and was taking on water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the mariner with a reportedly minor knee injury, and took him to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana in good condition.

