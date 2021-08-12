Coast Guard rescues man near South Beach Marina

Aug 12th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45 foot Response Boat-Medium

Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45 foot Response Boat-Medium File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO —The Coast Guard rescued a man Tuesday afternoon after a 15-foot sailboat capsized near South Beach Marina.

The distressed mariner contacted the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders via VHF-FM channel 16, requesting assistance near South Beach Marina.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a San Francisco Fire Department Marine 3 crew at approximately 4:35 p.m. Both boat crews arrived on scene at 4:45 p.m. and located the overturned sailboat with one person clinging to the hull.

The Coast Guard crew rescued and then transported the man back to South Beach Marina, with no reported injuries or medical concerns.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.