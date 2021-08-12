Coast Guard rescues man near South Beach Marina

SAN FRANCISCO —The Coast Guard rescued a man Tuesday afternoon after a 15-foot sailboat capsized near South Beach Marina.
The distressed mariner contacted the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders via VHF-FM channel 16, requesting assistance near South Beach Marina.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a San Francisco Fire Department Marine 3 crew at approximately 4:35 p.m. Both boat crews arrived on scene at 4:45 p.m. and located the overturned sailboat with one person clinging to the hull.
The Coast Guard crew rescued and then transported the man back to South Beach Marina, with no reported injuries or medical concerns.