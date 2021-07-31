Coast Guard rescues man near Big Lagoon

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued a man off of a cliffside near Patrick’s Point, Friday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a report from Cal Fire stating that a man was stranded on a cliffside between Patrick’s Point and Big Lagoon.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 12:35 p.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at 1:00 p.m. and began their search for the missing person.

The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the man into the helicopter and returned to Sector Humboldt Bay.