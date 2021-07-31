Coast Guard rescues man near Big Lagoon

Jul 31st, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a man trapped on a cliffside near Big Lagoon, California, July 30, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the man into the helicopter and returned to Sector Humboldt Bay. (photo by Cal Fire)

A Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a man trapped on a cliffside near Big Lagoon, California, July 30, 2021.  (photo by Cal Fire)

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued a man off of a cliffside near Patrick’s Point, Friday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a report from Cal Fire stating that a man was stranded on a cliffside between Patrick’s Point and Big Lagoon.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 12:35 p.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at 1:00 p.m. and began their search for the missing person.

The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the man into the helicopter and returned to Sector Humboldt Bay.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.