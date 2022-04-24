Coast Guard rescues man in Little Back River, GA

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued an 81-year-old man, Sunday, after his 16-foot vessel began taking on water in Little Back River, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted and transferred the man to emergency medical services at Savannah International Airport.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Eagle one aircrew also responded.

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island watchstanders relayed a message from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 8:32 p.m., Saturday, stating a man was on a 16-foot vessel taking on water.

“Our crew was fortunate to find this gentleman after an hour of searching by using an approximate cell phone location ping,” said Lt. Christinia Batchelder, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, pilot on the case. “We recommend mariners make a survival kit with flares and a radio in case they find themselves in a dangerous situation so the Coast Guard can locate them quickly.”

