Coast Guard rescues man in Lake Champlain

Mar 13th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Burlington ice rescue team member calls back to two team members who are tending a line attached to the yellow ice rescue shuttle board, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, in Burlington, Vermont. The ice team typically trains multiple times a week during the winter months. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi)

BOSTON — Coast Guard Station Burlington’s crew members rescued a 65-year-old man who fell through the ice of Lake Champlain, Thursday, near Mills Point, Vermont.

The crew worked with the Colchester fire and police departments to pull the man from the ice 30-yards from shore. The man was found standing on top of his all-terrain vehicle, which was submerged in the water.

The man was transported to local EMS and treated for symptoms of hypothermia then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical center.


The ATV is currently sitting in four-feet of water with approximately 2.5 gallons of gasoline. The ATV was not recovered, and Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted to respond for cleanup.

