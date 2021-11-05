Coast Guard rescues man from Willapa Bay

ASTORIA, Ore. — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted a man early Friday morning from a capsized vessel near Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center received a call from Pacific County Sheriff at 12:30 a.m. stating a 41-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were aboard a boat when it capsized in the vicinity of Ellsworth Creek Preserve.

The mother saw her son and boyfriend enter the water as the boat rolled when it approached a boat ramp. She immediately called 911 dispatch. Pacific County then relayed the call to the Coast Guard.

A rescue crew from Sector Columbia River was dispatched aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The boy was able to swim to shore and was attended to by Pacific County Sheriff responders.

At 1:30 a.m., the aircrew arrived on scene and located the man within several minutes. The man was wearing a life jacket and slapping the water to get the attention of the crew. The rescue swimmer was deployed and assisted him into the recovery basket.

After hoisting the man, the helicopter crew flew to Sector Columbia River in Warrenton. The crew landed at 2 a.m. and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical personnel.

The man was showing signs of hypothermia when he was picked up by EMS.

His current condition is unknown.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.