Coast Guard rescues man from sinking vessel in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a man from a 19-foot vessel taking on water near MacDill Air Force Base, Thursday.
The 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew transferred the man to Williams Park Marina in Tampa without medical concerns.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified by a forwarded Pinellas 911 call of the vessel taking on water. The owner is coordinating with commercial salvage for the vessel.
“With adverse weather in the area, we advise boaters to check their vessels and safety gear before getting underway,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Haley, operations specialist at Sector St. Petersburg. “Boaters should know the limitations of their vessels and stay off the water if possible.”
