Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash near Savannah

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man, Saturday, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah.

The aircrew transferred him to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns.

A Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24 p.m., over the phone, reporting a plane crashed with one person aboard.

“Our crew located the pilot waving and standing on top of his submerged aircraft,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Munoz, Air Station Savannah search and rescue flight mechanic. “Good communication and quick action resulted in a safe and successful rescue of a pilot who will now get to go home to his family safely.”

The FAA is leading the investigation.

