Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash near Savannah

Oct 23rd, 2022 · 0 Comment
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescued a man from a plane crash in the Medway River near Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 22, 2022. The man had no medical concerns and was transferred to Hunter Army Airfield. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescued a man from a plane crash in the Medway River near Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 22, 2022. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man, Saturday, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah.

The aircrew transferred him to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns.

A Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24 p.m., over the phone, reporting a plane crashed with one person aboard.

“Our crew located the pilot waving and standing on top of his submerged aircraft,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Munoz, Air Station Savannah search and rescue flight mechanic. “Good communication and quick action resulted in a safe and successful rescue of a pilot who will now get to go home to his family safely.”

The FAA is leading the investigation.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.