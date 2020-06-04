Coast Guard rescues man from Marshall’s Beach

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued an adult man who was stranded near Marshall’s Beach in San Francisco Wednesday evening.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center watchstanders received a report from the National Parks Service at 11:12 p.m. requesting assistance in the search for a missing man last seen climbing up to Lincoln Boulevard from Marshall’s Beach.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew.
The National Park Service located the missing man on the rocks, approximately 20 feet off the water. The man climbed down from the rocks and entered the shallow water.
The Dolphin aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, who hoisted the man and transported him to a parking lot in Baker Beach where he was transferred to waiting emergency services personnel in stable condition.
