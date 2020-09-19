Coast Guard rescues man from drowning in Arecibo, Puerto Rico

The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued a man from drowning at La Poza del Obispo in Arecibo, Puerto Rico Sept. 18, 2020. The man was safely hoisted aboard the aircraft and flown to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel, who transported him to a local hospital to receive needed medical care.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued a person from drowning at “La Poza del Obispo” Friday afternoon in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Rescued was a man in his thirty’s, who sustained severe leg injuries while struggling to stay afloat and being washed on the rocks by the crashing waves at “La Poza del Obispo” (Bishop’s pool).

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call from 911 Emergency Service Operator reporting the distress. Watchstanders proceeded to divert the Coast Guard helicopter that was conducting a training familiarization flight nearby. The helicopter crew located the man with the assistance from individuals on shore, who directed them towards his location.

“This was an extremely delicate case,” said Lt. Adam Morehouse, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircraft commander for the rescue. “Recognizing the severity of the situation and knowing the man had seconds to live, the crew deployed the rescue basket to attempt to save the drowning swimmer. After two attempts to grab the basket, in the heavy rotor wash, and with the helo at a critical fuel state with seconds left to hover, the man in one final attempt grabbed and rolled himself into the basket.”

The aircrew hoisted the man safely aboard the helicopter and flew him to Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, where Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported him to a local hospital to receive further medical care.

