Coast Guard rescues man from disabled vessel near Sitka, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued a man from a disabled vessel approximately 145 nautical miles west of Sitka, Alaska, Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 5:21 p.m. and hoisted a man from his 33-foot sailing vessel, Ananda, and transported him to Yakutat, where they were met by local EMS.

Coast Guard Seventeenth District watchstanders launched the Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter crew, and a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130 Hercules crew at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Seventeenth District watchstanders received an alert from the survivors’ emergency position indicating radio beacon at 3:00 p.m. The EPIRB registration information indicated the vessel was sold, had an expired registration, and indicated the batteries were low.

Watchstanders contacted the previous vessel owner who reported the new owner intended to leave his homeport in Seward, Alaska and travel to the Philippines with possibility of going to Seattle beforehand.

“This is a prime example of how having boating safety equipment, like an EPRIB, can save your life,” said Petty Officer First Class Dustin Lake, Seventeenth District operations unit watchstander. “It also shows why keeping your EPIRB registered with the correct information is crucial.”

On scene weather conditions were: Overcast at 400ft, Winds – 40 knots, Seas – 10 feet

