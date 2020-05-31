Coast Guard rescues man from disabled, aground sailboat near Sapelo Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard rescued a 56-year-old man after his sailboat became disabled and aground near Sapelo Sound, Sunday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to Hunter Army Airfield.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call at 1:08 a.m. from the operator of the 43-foot sailboat Rosa Vessia stating his vessel was disabled, dragging anchor and at risk of alliding into a marked submerged rock pilling.
A Savanah aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched to assist.
The aircrew located the disabled sailboat, which had started to allide with the rocks, and lowered a rescue swimmer who assisted with safely hoisting the man.
As the owner is a member, Tow Boat U.S. arrived on scene shortly after and recovered the sailboat from the rocks.
