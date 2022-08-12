Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel off Pawleys Island

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew responded to a capsized vessel offshore Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2022. The Station Georgetown crew arrived on-scene and recovered the man that was wearing his life jacket from the water with no medical concerns. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo courtesy of Georgetown)

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew responded to a capsized vessel offshore Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo courtesy of Georgetown)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boatcrew rescued Stacy Hicks, Thursday, after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island.

A good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watchstander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized and a man was in the water wearing a life jacket.

The responding Coast Guard boatcrew rescued Hicks from the water and transferred him to Station Georgetown with no medical concerns.

“The crew responded quickly and effectively resulting in getting on-scene and recovering the boater,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Hughes, Station Georgetown boarding officer. “The most helpful part of the case was that the boater was wearing his life jacket and stayed with the vessel.”

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department also launched to assist with the case.

