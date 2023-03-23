Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel in Ossabaw Sound, GA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescued a man, Wednesday, after his sailboat capsized in Ossabaw Sound, Georgia.

The aircrew hoisted Chris Dawson off the hull of the 33-foot sailing vessel Gypsy Wind and transported him to Hunter Army Airfield where local emergency medical services were waiting.

Dawson contacted U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders via VHF-FM channel 16 at 6:40 p.m., stating his sailboat was taking on water and hitting the rocks in Ossabaw Sound.

No injuries were reported.

“The Coast Guard takes distress calls extremely serious,” said Lt. Jeff Batchelder, the aircraft commander on the case. “This individual is the prime example of why making an accurate and timely radio call is important. Had he not transmitted that first radio call this may have been a grave outcome.”

