Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel east of Ponce Inlet

JACKSONVILLE,Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a 48-year-old man, Friday, after his 17-foot vessel capsized 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet.
A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew rescued the man from the water and brought him back to the station.
An emergency position indicating radio beacon alert notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders at 11 p.m., Friday, that an SOS message was sent from the man’s EPRIB with his location.
“This case demonstrates how a registered EPIRB is a lifesaving piece of equipment,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Dautzenburg, Station Ponce de Leon.” It’s important for mariners to keep their life saving equipment in good working order because it will save a life.”
A safety information broadcast is being transmitted by Sector Jacksonville watchstanders notifying mariners about the 17-foot capsized vessel as a hazard to navigation.
No medical concerns were reported.
