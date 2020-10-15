Coast Guard rescues man from capsized sailboat near Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 2:15 a.m. of a capsized 27-foot sailboat with one person aboard in the La Quinta Channel.
A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to assist.
The RB–M crew located the sailboat but was unable to get close due to water depth. The Dolphin crew hoisted the man and safely transported him to Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.
No injuries were reported.
