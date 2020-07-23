Coast Guard rescues man from capsized fishing vessel near St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued a man, Thursday, after his 36-foot commercial fishing vessel capsized 18 miles west of St. Petersburg.

Rescued was Robert Heart, 48.

Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert at 8:56 a.m., for the commercial fishing vessel, Jenny Lynn, homeported in Fort Myers.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was directed to launch, and they located the Jenny Lynn capsized. A helicopter rescue swimmer was deployed and recovered Heart clinging to a cooler near the fishing vessel. Weather on scene was 3-4-foot seas and 15 mph winds.

The helicopter crew transported Heart to Tampa General Hospital for further evaluation.

The Coast Guard Cutter Dimondback crew, homeported in St. Petersburg, first made contact with the Jenny Lynn, Wednesday, to medevac a 15-year-old boy from the vessel after he reportedly turned ill. The boy alongside his father were transported to Sector St. Petersburg.

Heart, still aboard the Jimmy Lynn at the time of the medevac, declined further assistance from the Coast Guard. He stated the vessel was disabled since Monday, however a sister ship was enroute to assist and he was safe remaining at anchor until the sister ship arrived.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg investigating officers are lead on the investigation into the capsizing incident.

