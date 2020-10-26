Coast Guard rescues man, dog from sailboat near Hercules, CA

Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog on Monday after his sailboat ran aground near Hercules.

The man aboard his 24-foot sailboat contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders via VHF channel 16 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, stating his motor wasn’t working and he was drifting towards rocks.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the scene.

Once on the scene, the Dolphin crew lowered the rescue swimmer. The helicopter crew then hoisted the man and his dog into the helicopter and transported them to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport with no reported medical concerns.

“This case was successful thanks to the mariner having working communication equipment and quickly contacting the Coast Guard on VHF channel 16,” said Capt. Howard Wright, the Sector San Francisco deputy commander. “We encourage all mariners to confirm that their safety equipment is operational before getting on the water.”

