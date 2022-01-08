Coast Guard rescues man and dog from vessel in St. Mary’s Channel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog from his 44-foot yacht, Joanie II, Friday, after it became disabled in St. Mary’s Channel, Georgia.
A Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene, transferred the man and his dog to the RBM, and then towed the Joanie II back to Fernandina Harbor Marina.
A Fernandina river pilot notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders at 7:50 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 of the Joanie II disabled at the entrance of the channel.
“Due to the Joanie II being in the busy shipping channel, and poorly lit, we needed to tow the vessel to safety, not only for the owner but for other mariners as well,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni, a Station Mayport boarding officer. “Thank you to the good Samaritan for calling us on channel 16 to alert us of the Joanie II. ”
A Nassau County Sheriff’s marine unit boat crew also assisted.
