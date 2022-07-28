Coast Guard rescues man after running aground near Cape Fairweather

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued a man after his 42-foot fishing vessel ran aground near Cape Fairweather, approximately 10 miles north of Lituya Bay, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and landed near the vessel at approximately 10:19 a.m., embarked the man, and transported him to Air Station Sitka to awaiting EMS.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a report at approximately 6:50 a.m. from the captain of the fishing vessel West Bank reporting that his vessel was aground and listing on a rocky beach.

Watchstanders were able to maintain communications with the man through the good Samaritan vessel, Northstar, that stayed on scene to assist, until the helicopter crew arrived.

“We are grateful to the good Samaritan vessel that stayed on scene to assist with communications with the West Bank,” said Ensign Maximilian Carfagno Coast Guard Sector Juneau command duty officer.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.