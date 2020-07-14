Coast Guard rescues man after boat takes on water west of Clearwater

A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crewmember from Station Sand Key, Florida, escorts a 26-foot boat after it took on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Sand Key boat crew supplied a dewatering pump and rescued a 48-year-old man from the boat, after the bilge pump reportedly failed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard boatcrew from Station Sand Key, Florida, escorts a 26-foot boat after it took on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a 48 year old boater Tuesday after his 26-foot boat started taking on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, Florida.

Rescued was North Redington Beach native, Mike Demarinis, 48.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew from Coast Guard Station Sand Key responded; once on scene the crew used a dewatering pump. The Coast Guard boat crew escorted Demarinis and his boat back to his home in North Redington Beach.

At 3:53 p.m. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg watchstanders received a 911 transfer call from Pinellas County dispatch. Demarinis stated his boat was taking on water and he needed immediate assistance.

Demarinis stated sea conditions caused the boat to take on water and his bilge pump would not operate. Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders reported 6 mph winds and 2-foot seas.

There were no reported injuries.

“When you’re getting ready to launch, ensure all safety equipment is on board and working properly,” said Kevin Coyne, a command duty officer at the sector. “Also, make sure to familiarize everyone with the equipment.”

