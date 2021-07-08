Coast Guard rescues man after boat capsized near Bluff Point, CA

Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued a man near Bluff Point Wednesday morning after his boat capsized in the San Francisco Bay. 

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a 911 relay at 2:57 a.m. from Marin County Dispatch stating they had a man on the line who was clinging on to his overturned 12-foot aluminum johnboat. 

Coast Guard watchstanders were gathering information on the nature of the man’s distress, who said he was drifting toward the Richmond/San Rafael bridge, before the Coast Guard lost communication with the boater. 

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 3:01 a.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at 3:46 a.m. and began their search for the overturned johnboat. The Dolphin crew located the overturned boat at 4:27 a.m., lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the boater into the helicopter and returned to Air Station San Francisco.

The man was reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns.

